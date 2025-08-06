Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,898,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,569,951. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $1,676,150.84.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Monday, July 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $1,696,152.64.

On Friday, July 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $1,692,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $1,860,167.40.

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

UWM Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UWM by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 3,349,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 2,296,205 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 81.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 979,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 439,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UWM

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.