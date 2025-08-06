Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.80. 8,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 752.0%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) by 1,006.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

