Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.80. 8,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 752.0%.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.