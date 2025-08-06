Stephen Lawrence Cootey Sells 121,400 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $7,288,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 8.89%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRR. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

