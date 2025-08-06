Deborah Desantis Sells 100,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 28th, Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00.
Celsius Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
