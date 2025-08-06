Deborah Desantis Sells 100,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

