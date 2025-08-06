Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 4,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 956,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.09.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 988.83% and a negative return on equity of 224.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

