Short Interest in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Rises By 64.2%

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, agrowthof64.2% from the June 30th total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

Banco Santander Brasil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 526.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 37.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

