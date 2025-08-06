Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 288.83% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

