Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

