Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Rises By 62.5%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, agrowthof62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS:SGAMY opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

