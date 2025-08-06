Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Rises By 62.5%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, agrowthof62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sega Sammy Stock Up 1.7%
OTCMKTS:SGAMY opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
