Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 3.4%

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 953,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,268.72. The trade was a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 569,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,286.25. This represents a 1.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,200 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

