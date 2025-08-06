Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,490,000 shares, agrowthof63.2% from the June 30th total of 9,490,000 shares. Approximately0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

