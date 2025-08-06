First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

