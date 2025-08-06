ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 14,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $148,468.65. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,813.85. This trade represents a 26.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $359,478. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

