Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $119.00

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $732,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

