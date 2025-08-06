FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Financial Contrast

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FBS Global and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBS Global N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 2.80% 11.49% 3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FBS Global and Construction Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBS Global $10.39 million 0.81 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Construction Partners $1.82 billion 2.98 $68.93 million $1.17 82.91

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than FBS Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Construction Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FBS Global and Construction Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBS Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Construction Partners 0 2 1 1 2.75

Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Construction Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than FBS Global.

Summary

Construction Partners beats FBS Global on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBS Global

(Get Free Report)

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services. These services include the supply of building materials and precast concrete components, recycling of construction and industrial wastes, as well as pavement consultancy services. We are an established interior design and build (also referred to as “fit-out”) specialist in Singapore with a track record of over 20 years in institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects. Our scope of services comprises design, supply and installation of ceilings, partitions, timber deck, carpet, lead lining, acoustic wall panel, built-in furnishing, carpentry and mechanical & electrical services of a building. We also undertake main construction and building works projects. Our Pledge “To be conscientious in the production of construction solutions that is sustainable and environmentally friendly” Over the years, we have sought to bring value to our construction and engineering business through what we believe to be an innovative use of sustainable processes and materials. We are committed to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility through the environmental focus of our building materials. We believe that this commitment has differentiated us from other traditional construction companies in Singapore that are less focused on sustainability and that this commitment has been a key driver of our growth. We strive to use new technological equipment including a pole gun for ceiling installations, allowing us to minimize the use of scaffolding in congested areas with mechanical and engineering (or “M&E”) services. Further, we use sanding machines for wall & ceiling instead of manual sanding. We also work with manufacturers and suppliers to develop new materials such as an impact wall for toilets and a shaft wall for core areas of an elevator shaft. Sustainable Business We strongly believe that sustainability in both business and the environment is the only way to responsibly move forward. We have a proven record of completing numerous civil and infrastructure projects while also expanding our expertise into different fields such as sales and marketing of green building materials to consolidate access to the supply chain of essential building materials for the construction sector. These green building materials include but are not limited to special gypsum boards, aluminum ceiling materials, and green resin timber materials for timber desks. We seek to source sustainable materials and work with environmental experts to speed up the process of building zero energy infrastructure. Our Vision for Sustainable Business for the Future We believe that our comprehensive and diversified experiences well-position us to undertake a broad range of forward looking green civil engineering and infrastructure construction projects. Our depth of experience is further supported by our team of in-house technical specialists. We believe that, in addition to this depth of experience and specialized technical staff, our innovative ideas, productivity, and efficiency set us apart from our competition and allow us to be poised to provide cutting edge construction and engineering services in furtherance of sustainability. Green buildings are becoming increasingly popular and more prevalent globally, including in Singapore, where both consumer demand and government regulations are pushing for more sustainable building projects by 2030. Since 2007, we have sought to use environmentally friendlier materials on our projects. We believe that sustainability in both business and environment is the only way to move forward, and we intend to lead the way in developing and implementing more sustainable building materials and practices. Our Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on March 10, 2022. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at the offices of Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 74 Tagore Lane, #02-00 Sindo Industrial Estate, Singapore. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global, Inc. located at 122 E. 42nd St., 18th Floor, New York.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

