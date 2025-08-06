Head to Head Review: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) vs. Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Shineco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $10.01 million 60.46 -$337.71 million ($2.23) -1.58 Shineco $9.80 million 0.32 -$22.45 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -44.17% -39.53% Shineco -380.55% -79.89% -33.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83 Shineco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 400.47%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Shineco.

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Shineco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Shineco

(Get Free Report)

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.