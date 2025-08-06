Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

NYSE ANET opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. The trade was a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $2,890,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 582,400 shares in the company, valued at $64,757,056. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

