WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $180.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $170.57 on Friday. WEX has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day moving average is $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,753.60. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of WEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

