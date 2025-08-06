Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

