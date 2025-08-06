Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EXC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

