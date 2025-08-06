Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VDE stock opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

