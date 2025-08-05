PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Acquires 64,038 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 175.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 5.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,379,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,500,000 after buying an additional 3,762,034 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,358,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,560,643,000 after buying an additional 1,974,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.94 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $306.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.