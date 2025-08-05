Associated Banc Corp Has $22.69 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,048,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,116,000 after buying an additional 831,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,317,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,942,000 after buying an additional 416,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,155,000 after buying an additional 923,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

