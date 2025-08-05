Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 223 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.