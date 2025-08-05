LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 562 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

