Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

