Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $62.93 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $306.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.94 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

