West Michigan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,724 shares of company stock valued at $215,376,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.49. The stock has a market cap of $997.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

