Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 670 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

