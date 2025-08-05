Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

