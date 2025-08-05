Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 21,856 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.