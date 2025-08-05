Medical Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare service providers. Their market performance reflects factors like drug development milestones, regulatory approvals, technological innovation and demographic trends in healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.40. 39,874,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,268,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.40 on Friday, hitting $761.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $775.51 and a 200 day moving average of $799.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,710,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $139.74.

