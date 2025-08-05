McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $163,000 in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.