Maxi Investments CY Ltd Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

