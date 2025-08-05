Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $353.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

