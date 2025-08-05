Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $462.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

