NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $136,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

