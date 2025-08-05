ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $2.59 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $242,991,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $467.41 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.