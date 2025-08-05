Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,234,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,277,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after buying an additional 2,005,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,329,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,308,000 after buying an additional 1,141,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

