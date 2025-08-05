iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,476 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.