Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,987,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,877,000 after buying an additional 143,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,308,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The company has a market capitalization of $639.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
