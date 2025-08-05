iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,084 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,032,000 after buying an additional 144,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after buying an additional 1,114,858 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

