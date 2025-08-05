iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,595 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $145,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $342.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

