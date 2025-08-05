iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 210.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.