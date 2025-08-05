iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 210.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

