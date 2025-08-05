Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

