Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $444,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.