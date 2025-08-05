Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $15.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.8% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock worth $6,047,567. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow stock opened at $922.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $993.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $948.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

