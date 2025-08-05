Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,949,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.