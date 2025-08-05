Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 323,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,528,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Home Depot by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $380.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.