Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $148,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $353.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

